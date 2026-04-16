Marvel Launches ‘InfinityVision’ to Help Fans Find the Biggest Screens to Watch ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

“Avengers: Doomsday” is coming to theaters this December, but for the first time, an “Avengers” film won’t be screened in Imax because “Dune: Part Three” already has a deal for the premium format’s worldwide screens. So Marvel Studios will be working with theaters to help fans find other premium formats to watch the return of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Disney is calling the initiative “InfinityVision,” a label that will highlight premium formats that meet Marvel Studios’ specifications on laser projection, screen size and sound quality. The program will get a test run with a re-release of “Avengers: Endgame” this September, giving theaters and premium format companies time to submit their screens for Marvel’s seal of approval.

“Disney’s standards for production quality are second to none, with every single detail of a film finely tuned for an immersive experience,” said Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios. “Infinity Vision certification extends that commitment to the theaters themselves, representing a shared effort between The Walt Disney Studios and the exhibition community to help audiences quickly find the very best screens in their area to experience our films in exactly the way they’re designed to be seen – on a huge screen with the sharpest, clearest color and sound.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” will both be released during the lucrative pre-Christmas weekend slot and are expected to finish the 2026 box office on a high note. For “Doomsday,” which will see Downey Jr. play Doctor Doom and Evans return as Steve Rogers, expectations will be high as the four previous “Avengers” films have grossed $7.75 billion worldwide.

More to come…