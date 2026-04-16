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‘Masters of the Universe’: Adam Wants to Know ‘What’s Going On’ in New Footage

CinemaCon 2026: Nicholas Galitzine heads to Eternia on June 5

Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.

With thousands of theater owners wielding toy swords, Nicholas Galitzine and director Travis Knight unveiled new footage of “Masters of the Universe” that fans of “He-Man” and classic YouTube will love.

In the footage, He-Man, still on Earth, is in the back of a cop car with two police officers making fun of the Power Sword. One asks if he’s Highlander, while the other tries to think of another joke (and settles on saying Highlander again).

The cops then leave the car with He-Man still in the back. Everyone around starts to flee when a large furry creature jumps onto a nearby truck. And as it does, the classic ’90s song “What’s Going On?” by 4 Non Blondes plays on the police car’s radio, a nod to one of the most famous YouTube parodies of all time.

He-Man tries to fight the creature but fails. As he’s about to be killed, Teela, played by Camila Mendes, arrives to save him. Adam doesn’t recognize her at first, and Teela offers to take him back home.

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From there, a traditional trailer follows with Adam realizing that Eternia isn’t how he remembers it, having fallen into disrepair due to Skeletor. Adam meets a group of allies, including Man-At-Arms, saying they probably don’t remember him. Halfway through the trailer, Adam draws the Power Sword and is returned to his He-Man state, saying “I have the power!” The trailer is filled with action, including Adam jumping onto ships and fighting a group of Skeletor’s army alone in a throne room. At one point, he is getting pummeled by Skeletor’s minions before he grabs the Power Sword off the ground and throws the dog pile off of him.

“Masters of the Universe” is the first major IP blockbuster from Amazon MGM and will be the studio’s big summer play after “Project Hail Mary” set a new studio record with $525 million and counting.

But the studio will face stiff competition as it strives to introduce a piece of ’80s pop culture to a new generation. It will share its opening weekend with Paramount’s revival of “Scary Movie,” a major part of many millennials’ teenage years, and the recent addition to the summer slate of Glitch’s finale to “The Amazing Digital Circus,” one of the biggest Gen Z hits on YouTube.

We will see if Eternia will reign supreme at the box office when it arrives on June 5.

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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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