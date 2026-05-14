Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Hit Netflix Performance Bonus for ‘The Rip’ Cast and Crew

Artists Equity, the production company co-founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, will share a performance bonus it recently received from Netflix for the success of its film “The Rip” with the movie’s cast and crew.

Artists Equity received the bonus as part of a first-look production and distribution deal it signed with Netflix this past March following the strong launch of “The Rip,” which stars Damon and Affleck as members of a Miami police narcotics team whose trust begins to break down after they discover $20 million in drug cartel cash during a covert operation.

“We built Artists Equity on the belief that filmmakers should share in the value they bring to a project,” said Affleck and Damon, Artists Equity’s CEO and Chief Content Officer, respectively. “The incredible cast and crew of ‘The Rip’ are no exception. They each played a critical role in making this film the success that it is. We are grateful for their work and glad to see it connecting so deeply with audiences. We’d also like to thank Netflix for their belief in this project and the unique structure around it. This is a great proof point for our new partnership, and we’re confident it will be just the first in many shared hits.”

Founded by the longtime creative duo in 2022 with backing from RedBird Capital, Artists Equity was built around a talent-centric philosophy that prioritizes profit-sharing among creatives on successful projects. The studio debuted with Amazon MGM’s biopic “Air,” about the creation of Michael Jordan and Nike’s iconic Air Jordan sneaker brand, and last year produced a sequel to “The Accountant” starring Affleck.

Artists Equity’s next Netflix project is “Animals,” which stars Affleck and Gillian Anderson as a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is taken hostage. In a desperate effort to pay the ransom, the couple is forced to confront dark secrets from their past.

The studio is also currently shooting “Turbulence,” a documentary about decorated Formula One engineer Adrian Newey, over the course of the 2026 F1 season.