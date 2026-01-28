Home > Industry News > Business

Meta Q4 Earnings Up 11%, Top Wall Street Expectations

Available to WrapPRO members

The company’s platforms also saw a 7% increase in daily usage in December

Meta Earnings
(Photo illustration by TheWrap)

Meta reported a 24% increase in revenue year-over-year for its fourth quarter. Its earnings per share also outpaced Wall Street estimates by nearly 9%.

The tech giant generated $59.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating Wall Street expectations. Meta also reported its earnings per share at $8.88, surpassing analysts’ $8.16 estimate.

Meta is guiding for capital expense of $115-135 billion, which is below Wall Street’s projected range of $150 billion. The company spent heavily in 2025 on investment in infrastructure to support its lofty AI ambitions.

Mark Zuckerberg (Credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
Meta Stock Jumps 13% to All-Time High as Zuckerberg Touts AI Ambitions

“We had strong business performance in 2025,” Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO, said. “I’m looking forward to advancing personal superintelligence for people around the world in 2026.”

Here are the key results from Meta’s fourth quarter report:

Revenue: Meta reported $59.9 billion in fourth quarter sales, up 24% annually, outpacing the $58.4 billion analysts had projected. 

Most of the company’s revenue came from advertising.

Net income: The company reported $22.8 billion in net income, a 9% increase from the fourth quarter in 2024.

Daily active users: Meta reported 3.58 billion daily active users for December 2025 across its apps Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads — an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share: $8.88, which surpassed the $8.16 estimate EPS analysts projected.

The company expected fourth-quarter total revenue to be in the range of $56-59 billion. Analysts project that the company’s revenue will be $58.4 billion and $8.16 EPS.

The second-largest contributor to total expense growth for the company was employee compensation, driven by investments in AI including the acquisition of Scale AI and the hiring of its CEO Alexandr Wang to serve as Meta’s chief AI officer and run its Superintelligence Labs.

Last quarter the company reported an effective tax rate of 87% because of President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Meta expected the fourth-quarter tax rate to be 12-15%. The actual tax rate for the fourth quarter was 10%.

As of the end of 2025, Meta had 78,865 employees, up 6% year over year.

More to come…

Dina Powell McCormick
Read Next
Meta Sets Former Trump Advisor Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments