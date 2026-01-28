Meta Q4 Earnings Up 11%, Top Wall Street Expectations

Meta reported a 24% increase in revenue year-over-year for its fourth quarter. Its earnings per share also outpaced Wall Street estimates by nearly 9%.

The tech giant generated $59.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating Wall Street expectations. Meta also reported its earnings per share at $8.88, surpassing analysts’ $8.16 estimate.

Meta is guiding for capital expense of $115-135 billion, which is below Wall Street’s projected range of $150 billion. The company spent heavily in 2025 on investment in infrastructure to support its lofty AI ambitions.

“We had strong business performance in 2025,” Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO, said. “I’m looking forward to advancing personal superintelligence for people around the world in 2026.”

Here are the key results from Meta’s fourth quarter report:

Revenue: Meta reported $59.9 billion in fourth quarter sales, up 24% annually, outpacing the $58.4 billion analysts had projected.

Most of the company’s revenue came from advertising.

Net income: The company reported $22.8 billion in net income, a 9% increase from the fourth quarter in 2024.

Daily active users: Meta reported 3.58 billion daily active users for December 2025 across its apps Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads — an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share: $8.88, which surpassed the $8.16 estimate EPS analysts projected.