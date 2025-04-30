Meta Launches Standalone AI App That Will Learn ‘A Whole Lot About You’ Through Voice Conversations, Meta Glasses

Wearing a pair of Meta Glasses, Mark Zuckerberg recorded a Tuesday post on Facebook to announce a new, highly personalized Meta standalone AI app that he promises will “learn a whole lot about you” through voice conversations and other interactions – and give birth to future, yet-to-be-unveiled AI-powered devices.

“We built a new thing for you,” Zuckerberg began. “There’s almost a billion people who are using Meta AI across our apps now, so we made a new standalone Meta AI app for you to check out. Meta AI is designed to be your personal AI. That means first, it’s designed around voice conversations … you open up the app, and you can talk to it about whatever you want. From the news, to an issue that you’re dealing with, to just anything you want to learn about.”

Zuckerberg stressed the personalization aspect – a thing ChatGPT, for instance, does not outwardly emphasize – that for Meta is very much by design.

“We’re starting it off really basic, with just a bit of context about your interests, but over time, you’re going to be able to let Meta AI know a whole lot about you, and the people you care about across our apps if you want,” he said.

Zuckerberg said the app can also be used to control Meta Glasses, and hinted that it will also be applied to future gadgets that perhaps we’ve yet to dream of: “You’re going to be able to use the app to mange your Meta Glasses and other kinds of AI devices that we’re going to be building in the future.”