Meta to Cut 10% of Staff as Company Centers AI Initiatives

Mark Zuckerberg’s technology company Meta is planning to cut 10% of its staff as it moves to center artificial intelligence initiatives.

The cuts will affect roughly 8,000 workers and will close 6,000 open roles, per reports. Meta’s chief people officer Janelle Gale shared the news with staffers in a memo on Thursday.

“We’re doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making,” Gale said. “This is not an easy trade-off and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here.”

The umbrella company which houses Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, had more than 78,000 people on staff at the end of 2025. The New York Times reports that Zuckerberg anticipates that AI will replace most people working in the technology industry.

