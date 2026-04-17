“The Daily Show” joked that Mark Zuckerberg’s new AI clone experiment will finally make the billionaire tech CEO appear human.

“Un-freaking-believable. After decades of technological advancements, we’ve finally invented a way to make Mark Zuckerberg seem lifelike,” “The Daily Show” correspondent Grace Kuhlenschmidt said Thursday as she broke down the latest developments in technology. “And it captures all of his signature facial expressions, like angry, happy, scared and, of course, sunscreen. “

It’s true, Zuckerberg is actually training an AI clone to mirror his image, voice, mannerisms and tone, an effort he’s pursuing to pass over any correspondence with staffers to a 3D avatar of himself.

In other news, Kuhlenschmidt also shared some of the biggest 2026 tech trends and revelations, including the rise of a phenomenon called “tech neck,” which is the long-term effects of hunching to look at devices.

Watch the full “Daily Show” clip below:

“If tech neck is a thing, then call me the throat goat, ” Kuhlenschmidt joked. “I love it. Now when I breathe, I sound like a pug, it’s so cool.

She went on to say that she thinks of tech neck as a “badge of honor.”

“Like a boxer’s cauliflower ear or a twink’s blown out back,” Kuhlenschmidt said. “It shows me you’ve put in the work. And for all we know, this is the next stage of evolution. First, man evolved to walk upright. Now, we’ve evolved to walk around hunched over, rewatching that video of Lenny Kravitz splitting his pants.”

The solution to tech neck, Kuhlenschmidt explained, is tummy time, which she said she is totally excited for.

“I have to admit, when I first heard the cure for tech neck is tummy time, I was like, ‘Hang on, I’m saving that for my wedding night.’ I’m kidding, I haven’t been a virgin for weeks.”