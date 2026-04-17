‘The Daily Show’ Rags Pete Hegseth for Complaining About ‘Unpatriotic’ Fake News Media | Video

Secretary of Defense/War Pete Hegseth used to spend his weekends, in part, as a member of the media on “Fox & Friends” — and he’s not a fan of how his former press corp peers are treating the Trump administration.

After the government official complained about the fake news media being more “unpatriotic” than ever on Thursday, “The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng did his best to acquiesce to Hegseth’s request.

“This war cannot end soon enough, and today we got an update from Pete Hegseth — Secretary of Defense and worst part of every Hooters waitress’ day,” the comedian began the Thursday night segment. “He came out at a press conference this morning, and you can tell he’s laser-focused on defeating Iran.”

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“A note to the press, to the press corps, to the American media: As I just can’t help but notice the endless stream of garbage, the relentlessly negative coverage,” a news clip of Hegseth then played. “In the press, you only seek the negative, earning each and every day the ‘fake news’ label … sometimes it’s hard to figure out what side some of you are actually on. It’s incredibly unpatriotic. Where’s the coverage of the new spirit in the country?”

Chieng agreed: “Stop with all the cry-baby, anti-Trump questions like, ‘Why haven’t we achieved any of the goals in the wars?’ F–king babies. Only good, Christian, patriotic questions from now on.”

Unfortunately for Hegseth, a subsequent inquiry from Thursday’s press briefing was, quote, “Iranian Embassy accounts are sharing an AI video of Jesus Christ kind of bloodily killing President Donald Trump. Does the Pentagon have a response to this, including the fact that this AI Jesus is casting Trump into hell?”

You can see how he handled that irony in the video, above.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.