Moritz Borman, Veteran Producer of ‘Alexander’ and ‘Wedding Planner,’ Dies at 71

Moritz Borman, a prolific film producer whose career spanned more than four decades and included collaborations with Oliver Stone on films such as “Alexander” and “World Trade Center,” has died. He was 71.

His longtime producing partners, Eric Kopel and Philip Schulz-Deyle, announced his death Thursday, describing him as one of the most accomplished and respected independent producers of his generation. He died on July 1.

“Moritz was one of the most accomplished and respected independent producers of his generation,” the pair said in a statement. “Over a career spanning more than four decades, he produced more than 25 feature films, frequently collaborating with Oliver Stone.”

“As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood,” they added. “He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his generosity, optimism, integrity, and unwavering passion for cinema.”

Borman’s producing credits included “The Wedding Planner,” “Under the Volcano,” “The Quiet American,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” “Terminator Salvation,” “Alexander,” “World Trade Center,” “W.,” “Savages” and “Snowden.”

A German-born graduate of the American Film Institute, Borman worked on a number of European productions before teaming with John Huston for 1984’s “Under the Volcano.” The film, which premiered at Cannes in competition for the Palme d’Or, earned two Academy Award nominations: Best Actor (Albert Finney) and Best Original Score (Alex North).

Years later, Borman founded Pacifica Film, an independent production company that later merged with Intermedia Films in 2000.

According to Kopeloff and Schulz-Deyle, Borman’s latest venture was helping them bring a John Lee Hancock feature to the big screen.

“After many years of development, he was immensely proud to see the project finally enter production,” they said in a statement. “We will continue the film in the spirit of excellence and commitment that defined his career, honoring the vision he worked so tirelessly to realize. Our thoughts are with Moritz’s family, his friends, and the many colleagues around the world whose lives he touched.”