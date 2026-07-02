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Moritz Borman, Veteran Producer of ‘Alexander’ and ‘Wedding Planner,’ Dies at 71

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Borman produced more than 25 feature films, frequently collaborating with Oliver Stone

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Courtesy of Casey Loving
Intermedia CEO Moritz Borman poses for a portrait at the Inermedia and Summit Sales offices during 56th International Cannes Film Festival 2003 on May 22, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Intermedia CEO Moritz Borman poses for a portrait at the Inermedia and Summit Sales offices during 56th International Cannes Film Festival 2003 on May 22, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Moritz Borman, a prolific film producer whose career spanned more than four decades and included collaborations with Oliver Stone on films such as “Alexander” and “World Trade Center,” has died. He was 71.

His longtime producing partners, Eric Kopel and Philip Schulz-Deyle, announced his death Thursday, describing him as one of the most accomplished and respected independent producers of his generation. He died on July 1.

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“Moritz was one of the most accomplished and respected independent producers of his generation,” the pair said in a statement. “Over a career spanning more than four decades, he produced more than 25 feature films, frequently collaborating with Oliver Stone.”

“As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood,” they added. “He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his generosity, optimism, integrity, and unwavering passion for cinema.”

Borman’s producing credits included “The Wedding Planner,” “Under the Volcano,” “The Quiet American,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” “Terminator Salvation,” “Alexander,” “World Trade Center,” “W.,” “Savages” and “Snowden.”

A German-born graduate of the American Film Institute, Borman worked on a number of European productions before teaming with John Huston for 1984’s “Under the Volcano.” The film, which premiered at Cannes in competition for the Palme d’Or, earned two Academy Award nominations: Best Actor (Albert Finney) and Best Original Score (Alex North).

Years later, Borman founded Pacifica Film, an independent production company that later merged with Intermedia Films in 2000.

According to Kopeloff and Schulz-Deyle, Borman’s latest venture was helping them bring a John Lee Hancock feature to the big screen.

“After many years of development, he was immensely proud to see the project finally enter production,” they said in a statement. “We will continue the film in the spirit of excellence and commitment that defined his career, honoring the vision he worked so tirelessly to realize. Our thoughts are with Moritz’s family, his friends, and the many colleagues around the world whose lives he touched.”

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Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.
Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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