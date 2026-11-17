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NBCUniversal and HarbourView Equity Partners are investing in June, a new vertical entertainment and content studio founded by Will and Dom Packer.

The company will develop produce, finance and acquire original scripted microdramas designed for Black audiences. Its upcoming slate will specifically focus on Black women, pairing the romance, heightened drama and cliffhangers that drive microdramas with the culturally resonant storytelling audiences have embraced across Will Packer’s film and television work.

Will and Dom Packer will serve as CEO and president, respectively, overseeing strategy, operations and growth.

“I’ve always believed in telling authentic stories that meet audiences where they are, and with June, we’re building a home for those stories alongside Sherrese Clarke, her expert team at HarbourView and my longtime trusted partners at NBCUniversal,” Will Packer said in a statement. “The name captures the warmth and romance of summer and celebrates Black freedom and culture through Juneteenth and Black Music Month. That spirit of joy, connection and pride is at the heart of what we’re creating.”

The investment, which will provide June with financial resources and strategic support, builds on Will Packer’s existing relationship with NBCU, which includes first-look deals at Universal Pictures and Universal Television. Packer’s credits Universal’s films “Girls Trip,” “Night School” and the “Ride Along” franchise and the Peacock original TV series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” which Packer executive produces.

“Will has a seasoned instinct for stories that resonate with audiences and June is an opportunity to pair that creative vision with a format built for how viewers are engaging today,” NBCUniversal Entertainment Chief Business Officer Liz Jenkins said in a statement. “Our strategy isn’t about chasing a format, we always start in the same place: with the story, the storyteller and the audience. This is exactly the kind of creator-first partnership we want to build, working with storytellers to evolve thoughtfully, learn quickly, and aim to define the future of mobile-native storytelling.”

Meanwhile, HarbourView will support June’s growth through brand partnerships, drawing on its experience across the entertainment and media landscape.

“Vertical entertainment offers an intimacy and immediacy that can make culturally resonant storytelling especially powerful,” HarbourView Equity Partners Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke added. “Will and Dom’s vision for June puts the experiences and perspectives of an audience that has helped shape music, entertainment, and culture around the world at the heart of this category, and HarbourView is proud to help bring it to life, empowering a studio that can create stories and connect them to the brands that want to reach this audience.”

June’s launch comes as a Pew Research Center survey found that 51% of Black adults in the U.S. use TikTok, compared with 37% of all U.S. adults.

Meanwhile, a Nielsen survey found that Black adults spend more than 23 hours a week on smartphone apps and websites as of 2025. It also found that 73% of Black Americans paid for three or more streaming services in 2024, compared with 60% overall.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.