Issa Rae to Launch ‘Parental Advisory’ Microdrama at TikTok | Exclusive Video

Issa Rae and Hoorae have set their latest microdrama collaboration with TikTok and PineDrama. This time with blood-stained floors and a messy affair at the PTA meeting.

The first trailer for “Parental Advisory” sees Savannah, a reluctant new PTA mom finding herself falling back into an affair with her first love.

“Is there anything about that relationship that I need to know?” Bria, the school’s fundraising co-chair, asks her husband after suspecting tension between him and Savannah.

As the school’s annual gala approaches, a tangled web of parents are forced to confront the affairs, rivalries and crimes they’ve buried, according to the series logline.

“Do what you need to do to protect your family,” one PTA mom said. “I’d kill for mine.”

The trailer teased bloodcurdling screams, marital conflict and potentially a dead body. The microseries will be available to watch on Oct. 28 on both TikTok and the company’s microdrama platform PineDrama. This will be the third microseries from Hoorae Media in partnership with TikTok.

“Parental Advisory” will be a 50-episode microseries with a one-hour runtime.

Hoorae’s second microseries “The Compatibility Experiment” premiered earlier this month. The fictionalized reality dating show starred “Love Island USA” Season 5 breakout JaNa Craig and premiered Oct. 14.

The production company’s first microseries broke records surpassing 552 million views across platforms to date. “Screen Time” also amassed 75 million views in its first week of release.

The microseries broke free from the the format’s romantic tropes, embracing a true crime plot that has hooked streaming audiences. “Screen Time” followed a double-date night gone wrong as a mysterious figure hijacks the TV, forcing the couples to confess their secrets or risk exposure.