Digital media company NowThis acquired Impact Media on Tuesday in a seven-figure, all-cash deal to produce political and impact-driven content online.

Impact Media is best known as the media company behind social accounts @impact and @environment. The acquisition will see NowThis expand its franchise capabilities and lean into politically charged content.

“This acquisition is about finding audiences who are already showing up, and giving them more of what keeps them coming back,” said Sharon Mussalli, CEO of NowThis. “Impact Media’s team and community bring exactly the kind of engagement we’re building around — durable, repeatable franchises that live

beyond any single platform or post.”

The NowThis Impact channel will exist separately from @impact. The channel will serve a complementary audience to what Impact Media has already built with their existing accounts. The NowThis account will focus on deeper political and policy coverage, while Impact will continue to connect social-first audiences with the issues shaping their everyday lives through a culture-first lens.

Several members of the Impact media team will join NowThis as a result of the acquisition. Those names have not been disclosed, but co-founders Michelle Andrews and Tim Chau will not join as staff.

Impact Media has a reach of over 55 million unique monthly viewers with over 4 million followers across platforms. Their content covers a breadth of issues from climate change to dating culture.

“We built Impact on the belief that social-first media for Gen Z could be a lasting business,” said Chau, co-founder of Impact Media. “This acquisition marks a new chapter for what we started, with the opportunity to grow the community and connection at its heart.”

NowThis has built a series of social-first franchises that have hosted A-list celebrities, including “Are You Okay?,” “Judgy,” “How Much Do You Make?” and “Dress Code.”