Paramount Promotes Allie McLarty to SVP of Global Communications

Paramount Skydance has appointed communications exec Allie McLarty to the new role of SVP of Global Communications, reporting to EVP of Global Communications Brooke Robertson.

McLarty previously served as SVP of Corporate and Financial Communications for Paramount Global prior to its acquisition last year by Skydance. In her new position, she will continue her previous duties in government affairs and litigation support in addition to handling communications for Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television Studios and the nascent Paramount Sports Entertainment.

“I met Allie when PSKY Comms integration began over 18 months ago. I was immediately impressed, and she later became a core member of my team who I rely on every day. Allie embodies the discipline, humanity, and resilience this company needs. I am thrilled she is taking on this new role and will remain a vibrant part of my extended organization,” said Paramount Skydance chief communications officer Melissa Zukerman in a memo to employees Wednesday.

Prior to joining Paramount, McLarty spent more than a decade at the public relations firm Edelman, where she served as EVP, Special Situations and Co‑Head of U.S. Operations for Edelman Smithfield, advising Fortune 500 companies and other high-profile clients through moments of pivotal change.

McLarty also served as staff for Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk during his term from 2010 to 2016.

McLarty joins Robertson’s global communications team as Paramount Skydance prepares to ramp up its theatrical plans with upcoming movies such as “Scary Movie” and “Street Fighter” on the 2026 slate. In 2027, the studio will release Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Children of Blood and Bone,” the HYBE co-production “K-Pop Superstar” starring “KPop Demon Hunters” lead Ji-young Yoo, and the Sega adaptation “Sonic the Hedgehog 4.”