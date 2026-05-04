Paramount Sets Next ‘Longlegs’ Film Starring Nicolas Cage for 2028 Release

Paramount has set Osgood Perkins’ next “Longlegs” film for release on January 14, 2028.

Perkins will return as writer, director and producer on the film, which will also see Nicolas Cage return as star and producer. Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Chris Ferguson, and Dave Caplan will also produce.

There are no plot details on the new project, which Paramount is not calling a sequel or a spinoff to “Longlegs.” Released in 2024 by Neon, “Longlegs” became the summer’s indie breakout hit with nearly $128 million grossed worldwide.

The film starred Maika Monroe as an FBI agent tasked with hunting down a Satanic serial killer known as Longlegs, played by Cage. The film captivated horror fans with an online marketing campaign that hid Cage’s appearance, instead playing the sound of a heart rate monitor hooked up to Monroe as she filmed her scenes with Cage, having not seen him prior to shooting.

The new “Longlegs” film comes as Paramount’s new film division under the leadership of Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg has been loading up on new projects. Over the past month, the studio has made two other additions to its 2028 slate: a sequel to the slasher romcom “Heart Eyes” set for release in February and the adaptation of the hit video game series “Call of Duty” in March, directed by Peter Berg and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Films in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchises are also set for release in late 2028.