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Paramount+ Taps Former Netflix Exec Damla Dogan as Head of Unscripted

She’s been consulting at the streamer for the past nine months and will report to Sarah Aubrey

Damla Dogan
Damla Dogan, Paramount+ (Paramount/Rachel Murray/Getty Images)
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Paramount+ has named Damla Dogan as its head of unscripted, TheWrap has learned. Dogan previously worked on the unscripted side at Netflix from 2018 to 2024 and has been consulting for Paramount+ for the last nine months.

Dogan will report to Sarah Aubrey, the head of Paramount+, Max Originals and International Programming for Skydance.

This move comes as Skydance has solidified its TV teams in recent days. Casey Bloys, who will oversee content for both HBO Max and Paramount+, revealed his leadership team last week.

More to come …

Jane Wiseman attends Paramount+'s "Lioness" Season 3 New York Premiere at SVA Theater on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
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Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior reporter at TheWrap, covering the business and content of the creator ecosystem as well as streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the…

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