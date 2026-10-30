Paramount+ Taps Former Netflix Exec Damla Dogan as Head of Unscripted

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Paramount+ has named Damla Dogan as its head of unscripted, TheWrap has learned. Dogan previously worked on the unscripted side at Netflix from 2018 to 2024 and has been consulting for Paramount+ for the last nine months.

Dogan will report to Sarah Aubrey, the head of Paramount+, Max Originals and International Programming for Skydance.