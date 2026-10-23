Paramount+ Originals Head Jane Wiseman to Exit as Casey Bloys Restructures Skydance DTC Leadership

Paramount+ Originals head Jane Wiseman is exiting the streamer.

The move comes as Paramount+ is set to combine with HBO Max under Casey Bloys’ leadership post-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Wiseman’s team will report HBO Max’s Originals head Sarah Aubrey going forward.

In addition to Bloys and Aubrey, the combined streaming leadership team includes head of drama Francesca Orsi, head of comedy Amy Gravitt, president and COO Glenn Whitehead, HBO Late Night & Specials Progamming EVP Nina Rosenstein and HBO Documentary Programming Co-EVPs Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

Jeff Cusson will serve as Skydance DCT’s head of communications, overseeing global communications strategy, publicity, events, talents relations and awards for the streaming platforms. Cusson will have a shared reporting line into Skydance DTC and TV co-CEO JB Perrette and Skydance Chief Communications Officer Melissa Zukerman.

“Running two streaming platforms with original programming will require great collaboration and a team mentality,” Bloys said in a memo to staff on Friday. “The opportunity that lies in front of us is huge and with your skills and commitment we will no doubt excel.”

“It will come as no surprise that when David [Ellison] and I began discussing the streaming future, he acknowledged HBO as a prized asset in the acquisition and that it would play a big role in the company’s evolution. He knew HBO to be a collective — not a single person — that has kept the brand thriving,” he continued. “HBO must continue its tradition of television excellence but we also need 1) HBO Max and Paramount+ to carry their respective momentum forward until we are ready to bring them together, 2) the responsibilities of the teams must be clearly defined so the creative community would also have clarity on where different programming resides in our operation.”

Wiseman is the latest Paramount+ executive to exit, following Paramount Skydance’s Direct-to-Consumer head Cindy Holland.

“Jane, in her partnership with Cindy Holland, has done amazing work at Paramount+. The development slate is incredibly impressive, and Jane has graciously offered to help with the transition,” Bloys said in a memo to staff. “She is an extraordinarily talented executive. I appreciate all her support and wish her all the best.”

During her tenure, Wiseman oversaw 28 new series pickups and 16 renewals, as well as BET+’s integration into the streaming service.

Scripted series orders during her tenure include “Discretion” starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning and “The Best of Us” starring Jeremy Strong. Her Paramount+ slate also included “Landman,” “MobLand,” “The Madison,” “Dexter,” “Dutton Ranch,” the “Clueless” reboot starring Alicia Silverstone, the Viola Davis-led “Ascent” and “Fear Not” starring Anne Hathaway.

Prior to Paramount, Wiseman was Sister’s head of US Television, Netlfix’s vice president of original series and comedy programming senior vice president at Chernin Entertainment and NBCUniversal and director of comedy development at Fox. She has also consulted on series strategy for a variety of streaming companies, including Amazon MGM Studios.