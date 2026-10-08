Paramount Global Distribution and International Head Kevin MacLellan to Exit

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Paramount’s Global Content Distribution and International head Kevin MacLellan is exiting the company following its $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, two individuals familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

MacLellan, who joined the media giant’s leadership team after it was acquired by David Ellison’s Skydance last year, has overseen Paramount’s international strategy and global offices and networks, including Channel 5 in the U.K. and Network 10 in Australia. He’s also led the licensing of all Paramount film and television content to platforms and broadcasters worldwide.

Prior to joining Paramount, he served as NBCUniversal’s chairman of global distribution and international media, where he doubled revenue to $5 billion and oversaw $1 billion in expenses and 2,500 employees across 36 countries. He also led operations covering 120,000 TV episodes, 4,500 films, nine streaming services and 65 networks; struck deals with Netflix, Amazon and Sky; and helped develop and greenlight hits like “Downton Abbey,” “The Last Kingdom” and “The Gilded Age.”

Before that, he held senior roles at Sony Pictures and HBO.

MacLellan’s departure comes as Skydance has appointed Jay Askinasi to lead ad sales, David Decker to oversee content sales and Ray Hopkins to serve as president of distribution.

Askinasi has been with Paramount Skydance since November 2025, serving as chief revenue officer. Prior to joining the company, he was Roku’s senior vice president of global media revenue and growth, where he led ad sales, including enterprise partnerships, programmatic go-to-market strategy, marketing and measurement.

Before that, he was the CEO of Publicis Media Exchange U.S., overseeing media investment strategy for the holding company and its brands, including monetization of its Epsilon assets. He also led agency and platform partnerships for AT&T and was president of the mobile-focused programming and advertising technology company RUN and vice president of regional sales at Undertone.

Decker, who has been a Warner Bros. veteran for more than two decades, has led worldwide licensing and distribution of the company’s film, television, animation and digital content portfolios across major global platforms. He most recently served as WBD’s president of content sales.

Hopkins, who joined CBS Corp. in 2013, has more than 35 years of experience managing Paramount’s relationships with video providers, digital and streaming platforms and CBS affiliate station groups. Prior to CBS, he served as chief operating officer of YES Network.

The trio will report to Skydance TV and DTC Co-Chair and Chief Business Officer JB Perrette. Askinasi and Hopkins are also set to serve as part of the media giant’s executive leadership team.