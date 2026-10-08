Jay Askinasi to Lead Skydance’s Ad Sales, David Decker to Oversee Content Sales

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Skydance has appointed Jay Askinasi to serve as chief revenue officer for the advertising division, where he will be responsible for leading ad sales. Meanwhile, David Decker will serve as president of content sales and Ray Hopkins will serve as president of distribution.

The trio will report to Skydance TV and DTC Co-Chair and Chief Business Officer JB Perrette. Askinasi and Hopkins are also set to serve as part of the media giant’s executive leadership team.

“Bringing together the incomparable portfolios of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery creates an extraordinary combination of iconic brands, world-class storytelling, deep creative relationships and talented teams around the globe which offers tremendous opportunities for our commercial partners,” Perrette said in a statement. “By combining our strengths and uniting our teams, we will build on the incredible legacies of both companies to serve audiences and partners in new and more innovative ways and shape an even more ambitious future.”

Askinasi has been with Skydance since November 2025, where he has served as chief revenue officer. Prior to joining the company, he served as Roku’s senior vice president of global media revenue and growth, where he led ad sales, including enterprise partnerships, programmatic go-to-market strategy, marketing and measurement.

Before that, he was the CEO of Publicis Media Exchange U.S., overseeing media investment strategy for the holding company and its brands, including monetization of its Epsilon assets. He also led agency and platform partnerships for AT&T and was president of the mobile-focused programming advertising technology company RUN and vice president of regional sales at Undertone.

Decker, who has been a Warner Bros. veteran for more than two decades, has led worldwide licensing and distribution of the company’s film, television, animation and digital content portfolios across major global platforms. He most recently served as WBD’s president of content sales.

Hopkins, who joined CBS Corporation in 2013, has more than 35 years of experience managing Paramount’s relationships with video providers, digital and streaming platforms and CBS affiliate station groups. Prior to CBS, he served as Chief Operating Officer of YES Network.

“Jay, David and Ray are hugely talented and respected leaders with deep experience, strong industry relationships and a shared commitment to our partners and our people,” Perrette added. “There is tremendous opportunity ahead of us, and I look forward to working closely with them as we build the next generation media and entertainment organization.”

The company expects to provide additional updates regarding its organizational structure and leadership team in the coming weeks.