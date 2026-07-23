Paramount Requests 3-Day Evidentiary Hearing as Court Mulls Injunction to Delay Warner Bros. Merger

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Paramount has requested that a federal judge hold a three-day evidentiary hearing for the impending Warner Bros. Discovery merger as the court mulls over a preliminary injunction to delay the takeover.

In a Wednesday filing, Paramount submitted a request for an evidentiary hearing that would require just three days in response to the lawsuit brought forward by 12 state attorneys general to issue a temporary restraining order against the pending $110 billion deal, which was granted on Monday.

Should the request for the hearing be granted by U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, who granted the request for the the restraining order, Paramount is seeking for the trial to be scheduled during the week of Aug. 17 or 24.

The requested window for the hearing would be just weeks after Aug. 3, when the judge will hear arguments for a preliminary injunction. The temporary restraining order issued Monday prevents the deal from closing for 14 days.

More to come …