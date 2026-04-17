Who Will Hollywood Answer To? The Real Cost of the Paramount-Warner Deal | Guest Column

Hollywood, the magical birthplace of yellow brick roads and gleaming starships that built paradoxical visions of intoxicating power and crushing defeat, now finds itself living out a story it never imagined. Not so much a fall from grace as a slow, bloated drift into dependence.

This was an industry where creativity, placed in the hands of those with the audacity to fail, often gave rise to new technologies. It didn’t just entertain, it shaped aspiration by stoking the dreams of children who wanted to grow into something larger than themselves, guided by ideals and humanity evangelized by characters in capes.

That was Hollywood. That is Hollywood! An incubator of dreams and a factory of myth – a place where imagination once led and money once followed.

So how did we let it become the opposite?

It didn’t happen all at once. Hollywood didn’t abandon its instincts as much as it outsourced them. It happened in stages – baby steps of dilution that re-shaped the industry from the inside out. Animators, once trained in painstaking labor-intensive craft, watched their work migrate overseas. The language of animation changed, and somewhere along the way, the values of Disney gave way to the values of Chase Bank.

In the pursuit of global box office, studios began recalibrating their storytelling to accommodate markets that didn’t have the same cultural freedoms or creative tolerances. Nowhere was that more evident than in the race for China. Scripts were sent back with notes using phrases like “cultural sensitivity,” but the message was clear: adjust or lose access. Storylines were sometimes softened or summarily erased – and not because they didn’t work, but because they might not travel. Villains became vague. Politics receded. The sharp corners of risk were rounded to ensure access to a market that, while lucrative, came with unspoken rules.

And slowly, almost imperceptibly, Hollywood stopped asking what made a story powerful in favor of asking what made it permissible.

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)

When Hollywood chased China, the damage was not just in individual edits. It was in the anticipatory self-censorship: studios learning, over time, which themes, images and villains were likely to threaten access to a lucrative market. PEN America documented that pattern in detail, arguing that China’s censorship regime influenced not only films released there but what Hollywood chose to develop in the first place. Examples commonly cited include the remake of “Red Dawn,” which changed its invading force from Chinese to North Korean, and the public controversy over the altered Taiwan/Japan patches in early “Top Gun: Maverick” marketing.

The inherent danger today, as we see Warner Bros. getting closer and closer to a Gulf States bailout, is not a danger that scripts will be instantly banned. It will be that executives internalize a new set of sensitivities. The question becomes less “will they censor?” than “What kinds of projects stop sounding financeable?”

That’s a real concern for Hollywood’s voice. When capital that funds art flows from systems where personal freedoms are regulated, it raises a reasonable question: Does that capital remain neutral when it enters an industry built on creative freedom?

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“One Battle After Another” is, by Warner Bros.’ own synopsis, about former revolutionaries reuniting when an old enemy resurfaces. “Sinners” is an original Ryan Coogler film set in 1932 Mississippi that highlights African American history and local Black culture in Clarksdale. At the 2026 Oscars, “One Battle After Another” won six Oscars and “Sinners” won four. In other words, Warner’s banner year was built not on sanitized global product but on politically charged, culturally specific American filmmaking.

Would a studio culture awash in and dependent on Saudi-aligned capital — Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have committed $24 billion to support Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. — be as eager to bet nine figures on a film centered on ex-revolutionaries, or on a film rooted in Black Southern memory, spiritual tradition and historical power structures? I’m not saying they would be banned. They would just be harder to champion, protect through development, and market aggressively.

And what about Paramount’s “The Dictator?” I laughed my ass off while Sacha Baron Cohen portrayed a hirsute send-up of a North African strong man in the 2012 Paramount film. Would that irreverence be possible coming from Paramount now? I’m also not saying that Saudi investors wouldn’t greenlight them, I’m merely saying that the appetite for provocation shrinks when capital comes from obvious political sensibilities.

When David Ellison’s Saudi-backed Paramount really does take control of Warner, the test will not be the first public pledge about artistic freedom. It will be whether the next “Sinners” or the next film about dissidents, radicals, 9-11, the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, heretics or cultural dispossession still feels like an easy yes inside the building.

Hollywood won’t change overnight, but it will continue to drift as it has for a generation. But now, with this impending purchase of Warner Bros, we look into a deeper abyss that we will not soon climb out of, because we fall into it not with a crash, but with consent.

Because this isn’t just about who finances Hollywood – it’s about who Hollywood will ultimately answer to.