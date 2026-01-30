Paramount Sets Ted Lehman as Head of US Public Policy and Government Affairs

Paramount has set Ted Lehman as Head of U.S. Public Policy and Government Affairs, Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim announced on Friday.

The SVP will also lead the company’s Washington, D.C., office after previously serving under four different senators. Lehman will start on Feb. 2 after leaving Todd Strategy Group.

“I have known Ted for nearly 25 years and know first-hand he is respected by Republicans and Democrats alike. His well-earned reputation stems from adopting a strategic and creative approach to complex problems – and always with professionalism, respect and integrity,” Delrahim wrote in a memo to staff. “Many of you know Ted, as he has served as a strategic advisor for us over the past few months. His experience and leadership will serve Paramount incredibly well as we advance our policy objectives.”

In his new role, Lehman will “direct all aspects of Paramount’s U.S. public policy, and ensure we continue to be a proactive voice with U.S. lawmakers, regulators and other important stakeholders,” per the memo. He will report to Delrahim.

Lehman was most recently a partner at bipartisan public policy and advocacy firm Todd Strategy Group. He has also worked for Sen. Orrin Hatch, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Jeff Sessions, as well as former Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, Thomas F. Hogan.