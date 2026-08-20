Pave Studios Names Jennifer Passovoy Head of Unscripted Video | Exclusive

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Jennifer Passovoy has been named a senior producer and head of unscripted video at Pave Studios, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The five-time Emmy-winning producer previously worked for Paramount as a supervising producer, specifically working on the teams for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Ink Master.”

Starting Aug. 31, Passovoy will run a new vertical for Pave, focused on unscripted streaming series and celebrity content. She will report directly to Pave Studios founder and chief executive Max Cutler.

“Jennifer Passovoy’s work remains cemented in the human connections that she has been able to develop over her impressive career,” Cutler said in a Thursday statement. “At her core, Jennifer is a pop culture historian who understands a creator’s authentic voice while translating it into content that doesn’t just perform, but lasts.”

Previously, Passovoy worked as show lead on Pave productions “Khloé in Wonder Land” and “Horoscope Weekly: Astrology with Aliza Kelly.” At Paramount, she supported the show teams from casting and story development through to post production, specifically driving “Drag Race’s” highest-rated premiere in six years during her tenure.

“The best unscripted TV has always come down to finding people who are magnetic on camera and building a world around them. That talent is everywhere now, and most of it is coming up outside the traditional pipeline,” Passovoy shared. “Pave is built to move on that, and I look forward to applying my experience as a producer of hit unscripted TV shows to the creator economy, and working with celebrities and rising stars to tell great stories across platforms.”

Pave Studios is a media company that specializes in creator-led IP across video, audio, live experiences and more. Their vertical OpenMind produces the podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land.” Its Crime House vertical has become a leading home for premium true crime stories, and Rewind launched in 2026 around the popular history genre. The network also signed “Love on the Spectrum” star Connor Tomlinson to host one of their podcasts for the history vertical.