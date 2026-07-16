Netflix Omits Video Podcasts From First 2026 Viewership Data Dump

Podcasts were noticeably absent from Netflix’s Engagement Report from the first half of 2026 that the streamer released Thursday.

Netflix added podcasts onto its platform in January through major partnership deals with Spotify and The Ringer, iHeartMedia and Barstool Sports. The January rollout brought popular video podcasts like “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Pardon My Take” directly to the streaming service.

The streamer now carries more than 50 podcasts on its platform but has yet to release any data about its viewership. All of the podcasts are available to stream on other platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, but some have exclusive video deals with the streamer.

Netflix has not returned TheWrap’s request for comment.

The data dump does not include programming that reaches less than 50,000 views (Read what an actual Netflix view is in our analysis.) All podcast titles that have been released in the first half of 2026 did not hit this benchmark.

Podcasts were lumped into the streamer’s “Other Shows” category, which accounted for 757 million hours viewed.

Since its initial batch of podcasts, Netflix has added Jake Shane’s “Therapuss” as well as original titles like “The Pete Davidson Show” and companion shows “Bridgerton Official Podcast.”

Creators are prominent within the podcast acquisitions. Netflix has leaned into cooking content, making deals with multimedia cooking company America’s Test Kitchen and digital-first entertainment company Mythical Kitchen as well as talent like Nick DiGiovanni and Meredith Hayden, known online as Wishbone Kitchen.

More to come…