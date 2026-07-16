‘His & Hers’ and ‘War Machine’ Are Netflix’s Most-Watched Titles for the First Half of 2026

“His & Hers” and “War Machine” have emerged as Netflix’s most-watched titles for the first half of 2026, according to the streamer’s bi-annual engagement report released Thursday.

Limited mystery series “His & Hers,” which debuted on Jan. 8, was the most-watched TV show from January to June 2026 with 104 million views, outpacing “Bridgerton” Season 4, which tallied 100.2 million views within the same time frame. Notably, “His & Hers” and “Bridgerton” Season 4 were the only TV titles to reach over 100 million views during the six-month period.

“War Machine” was the most-watched film for the first half of the year with 146.9 million views. While only two TV series surpassed 100 million views, six movies surpassed the milestone, including “The Rip” with 136.1 million views, “Swapped” with 130.8 million views, “KPop Demon Hunters” with 130.4 million views, “Apex” with 129 million views and “Thrash” with 100 million views.

For comparison, the second half of 2025 saw “Wednesday” Season 2 and “Stranger Things 5” stand out as the top TV shows from July to December 2025 with 123.9 million views and 93.5 million views, respectively.

More to come …