‘The Night Agent’ to End With Season 4 on Netflix

“The Night Agent” will end with its upcoming fourth season, Netflix announced Monday.

The action series, which hails from showrunner Shawn Ryan, will come to a close with its fourth installment, which began production Monday in Los Angeles.

“Ever since the initial success of ‘The Night Agent,’ I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” Ryan said in a statement.

“I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on ‘The Night Agent’ and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans,” Ryan’s statement continued. “We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

The news comes just under two months after Netflix renewed “The Night Agent” for a fourth season in March, with production shifting to Los Angeles for the installment after filming its first three seasons across Vancouver, New York City, Thailand, Turkey, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Washington, D.C.

The Gabriel Basso-led series has seen declining ratings since its first season made a viewership splash, with Season 3 debuting to 8.4 million views and spending four weeks in the top 10 list as compared to Season 2’s debut viewership of 13.9 million views and staying in the top 10 for six weeks.

In addition to Basso, “The Night Agent” stars Fola Evans-Akingbola, Louis Herthum, Amanda Warren, Ward Horton, Albert Jones, David Lyons, Callum Vinson, Genesis Rodriguez, Jennifer Morrison and Stephen Moyer.

Ryan (“The Shield,” “S.W.A.T.”) also serves as an executive producer for MiddKid Productions.

Additional EPs include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X. David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland and Seth Fisher.

“The Night Agent” hails from Sony Pictures Television.