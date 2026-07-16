Netflix Shifts Data Dump to Yearly Release Starting in 2027

Netflix’s much-discussed viewership reports — more commonly known as the Netflix data dump — will be shifting. Instead of being released twice a year, starting in 2027, an annual report of everything Netflix subscribers watched will be released during the first quarter of a new year.

The reason for this shift is to separate the viewership report from Netflix’s quarterly earnings report. The company wants to “keep the focus on our primary financial metrics — revenue and operating profit,” Netflix’s second quarter shareholder letter reads. “With this change, we will still report industry-leading title-by-title and total view hours data (including our weekly Top 10 lists for movies and series in more than 90 countries).”

Netflix is the only streamer that consistently shares nearly all of its viewership data publicly. While other streamers do share lists of the most watched shows and movies, most of the time exact figures are not given, meaning that those in Hollywood and in the press often rely on third-party viewership measuring platforms like Nielsen to gauge how many people actually watched those titles.

The streamer also had an especially good year int eh first half of 2026. Overall, viewership was up by 2% compared to the first half of 2025, accumulating 97 billion hours. While TV saw a 4.5% increase in consumption, accounting for over 74 billion hours, movies saw a 3.1% decrease, coming in at 23 billion hours.

The most-watched series during the first half of the year was the limited series “His & Hers,” which stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal and scored 454 million hours in total watch time. The viewership around that show was nearly double that of the most-watched movie of the year, the Alan Ritchson-starring “War Machine,” which accumulated 266 million hours of watch time.