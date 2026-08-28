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Cord-Cutters Flocked to Paramount+, Netflix and Peacock’s Ad-Free Plans in Q1

Around 31% signed up for a new streaming service within a month of canceling pay TV, per Antenna

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Within a month of canceling their pay TV subscriptions, around 31% of traditional cord-cutters signed up for a new streaming service during the first quarter — five times higher than the normal sign-up rate, according to new data from Antenna.

Per the firm’s estimates, six of the top 10 plans subscribed to within the first month were ad-free.

Leading the pack was Paramount+ Premium with 13.7%, followed by Netflix Premium (11.5%), Peacock Premium (9.5%), Netflix Standard (9.5%), Netflix Standard With Ads (9.3%), Apple TV Standard (8.5%), Starz Standard (7.1%), Paramount+ Essential (7%), Hulu Standard (6.7%) and the Disney+ Duo Basic bundle (6.6%).

Antenna cord cutters streaming service chart
Source: Antenna

Prior to canceling, 72% of traditional cord-cutters had at least one premium SVOD subscription. When looking at digital cord-cutters who canceled virtual pay TV services such as YouTube TV or Sling TV, the share for those with at least one premium SVOD jumped to 84%.

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When looking at household income, the share of individuals with incomes of $100,000 or less who canceled a pay TV subscription between January 2024 and March 2026 was 61%, the same as the share of the general population.

Of that total, 32% made less than $50,000 in household income, while 29% made between $50,000 and $100,000. Meanwhile, 17% made between $100,000 and $150,000, 9% made between $150,000 and $200,000. Households that made above $200,000 accounted for 13% of cord-cutters and 12% of the general population.

Cord-cutters by household income
Source: Antenna

The cord-cutting insights come as the average churn rate for the major streaming services was 4% in July, per Antenna.

Netflix and Disney+ remained below average at 2% and 3%, respectively, while Discovery+ and Hulu held steady at 4%. Apple TV and HBO Max’s churn rates came in at 5% each, while Paramount+ climbed to 6%, Starz fell to 7% and Peacock held steady at 7%.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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