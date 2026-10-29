People Inc. Cuts 195 Staffers Across Print and Legacy Web Brands

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People Inc. cut 195 staffers across its portfolio of print and online brands on Thursday, CEO Neil Vogel shared in a staff memo.

“The rapid changes in media are evident to us all, and require us to be constantly changing as well. We have significantly increased investments in a host of new projects as we continue to align the company with our biggest opportunities,” he wrote. “The vast majority of those affected today are in our print and legacy web businesses, as we continue to evolve for a prosperous future.”