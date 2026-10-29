People Inc. Cuts 195 Staffers Across Print and Legacy Web Brands

People Inc. cut 195 staffers across its portfolio of print and online brands on Thursday, CEO Neil Vogel shared in a staff memo.
“The rapid changes in media are evident to us all, and require us to be constantly changing as well. We have significantly increased investments in a host of new projects as we continue to align the company with our biggest opportunities,” he wrote. “The vast majority of those affected today are in our print and legacy web businesses, as we continue to evolve for a prosperous future.”
People Inc. is, of course, home to brands such as People, Life, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Better Homes and Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, The Spruce, Health, Parents, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly, to name a few.
“We remain optimistic about our businesses and confident in our plans. We’ve added 320 new employees so far in 2026, expanding our talent and capabilities across the company,” Vogel continued. These 195 job cuts represent about 6% of the company’s workforce.
The update comes a year after Barry Diller’s digital media company laid off 226 employees across departments in an effort to “take advantage of new opportunities.” Those layoffs also came three months after Dotdash Meredith rebranded in reference to its biggest magazine, People.
The New York Times was first to report the news on Thursday.