Dotdash Meredith Rebrands as People Inc.

Dotdash Meredith is now People Inc.

The largest digital and print publisher in America announced a rebrand on Thursday, taking its namesake from one of its most popular brands, People.

“When we put Dotdash and Meredith together over three years ago, we knew our combined name wasn’t the most elegant or meaningful,” said Neil Vogel, CEO of People Inc. “As our business and ambitions have grown, we realized we already had the best name for us, People. People Inc. reflects our energy and vibrancy, the promise of our incredible brands, and our distinctly human legacy.”

The newly named People Inc. encompasses brands like People, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Verywell, Entertainment Weekly and Southern Living.

“People Inc. boldly reflects the company’s enduring commitment to content and experiences – made by people for people – that delight, inspire, teach and entertain,” a press release touted.

The rebrand comes a year after Dotdash Meredith was one of the first and biggest companies to strike a licensing deal with OpenAI to allow the ChatGPT maker to train its models on content from Dotdash’s portfolio, and amidst an upheaval in digital publishing that has seen AI challenge traditional traffic models.

Vogel continued: “Fifty years ago, People editor Otto Fuerbringer said it’s an ‘indisputable fact that what interests people most is other people.’ The fundamental truth is people’s experiences, expertise and insights are what connect and inspire us. That is every bit as true today as it was then and holds true for every People Inc. brand.”