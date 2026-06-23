Piers Morgan’s Uncensored Raises $27 Million From Backers Including Liz Murdoch

Piers Morgan’s Uncensored has raised $27 million to accelerate the company’s growth from a single YouTube channel to a multi-genre global media network.

The funding round, which values the company at $145 million, was led by Raine Ventures and Antenna Group alongside a group of strategic investors including Simon and David Reuben and Elisabeth Murdoch.

The proceeds will be used to launch and scale Uncensored’s expanding slate of talent-driven audio and video channels, as well as live events, subscription products, and other industry-leading partnerships.

“Our ambition for Uncensored has always been to build a truly global media platform for smart, compelling, high-engagement content that resonates with audiences worldwide,” Morgan said in a statement. “The media industry has seen seismic change in recent years, and — backed by this group of world-class investors — we are now in a unique position to help redefine that landscape and establish Uncensored as one of the world’s most influential media companies.”

“This investment marks a significant milestone — one that will turbocharge our already rapid growth,” Uncensored CEO Rashida Jones added. “With the backing of this investor group, we’re building a diversified, scalable platform capable of generating sustainable growth across multiple revenue channels.”

In addition to the investment, Uncensored has struck a content licensing partnership with Antenna to expand its programming into international markets. Antenna Group reaches more than 500 million people globally through its media, content, news and entertainment organization with a portfolio across Europe, North America and Australia.

Uncensored’s current programming lineup includes “History Uncensored” hosted by former CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo; “World Cup Uncensored” with Morgan, former Crystal Palace Chairman Simon Jordan, and ex England captain John Terry; and “The Royals Uncensored” hosted by journalists Katie Nicholl and Jo Elvin with former royal butler Grant Harrold.

The Uncensored YouTube Channel has 4.43 million subscribers. The company also has partnerships with Paramount UK/Channel 5 to bring “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” “The Royals Uncensored” and “World Cup Uncensored” to over-the-air television and Time Studios to co-produce and distribute a new ongoing long-form interview series launching later this year.