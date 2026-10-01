PMK Entertainment Brings Prodigy PR Founder Erik Bright on as EVP of Content and Strategic Comms

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PMK Entertainment is expanding with the appointment of Prodigy Public Relations founder Erik Bright as Executive Vice President of Content and Strategic Communications.

Bright joins PMK 16 years after launching his boutique PR agency, where he served as President and CEO. He will now report to PMK President of Strategic Comms Dennis Dembia, bringing his portfolio along with him.

“I’ve known Erik for many years and respect his resolute commitment to delivering for clients and the deep industry relationships he’s forged. Wearing multiple hats, Erik has orchestrated incredible campaigns launching many films and TV series in innovative fashions, while also operating as one of the savviest corporate media strategists in the space,” Dembia said in a Thursday statement. “As we continue layering influence within PMK, having experienced, forward-thinking leaders like Erik creates leverageable strategic efficiencies. His leadership will be vital as we focus on unlocking new opportunities for our clients across the entertainment, media and sports ecosystem.”

“Erik brings an exceptional combination of creative vision, deep industry relationships, and strategic communications expertise to PMK,” CEO Cindi Berger echoed. “His track record of building a successful agency and delivering impactful campaigns make him a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

Throughout his 25-year career, Bright has worked on campaigns for award winners and contenders such as “Crash,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Sideways,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Black Bag,” “The Furious,” “Blackberry,” “Last Breath,” “The Holdovers,” “Hamnet” and even Miley Cyrus’ “Something Beautiful.”

“Erik strengthens both sides of our business, bringing proven campaign expertise to our bi-coastal content team and real strategic depth to our strategic communications practice lead by Dennis Dembia,” PMK President Alan Nierob further shared. “We’re thrilled to welcome him and his clients to PMK.”

“Joining Cindi, Alan, Dennis and the team at PMK Entertainment is an honor,” Bright added. “I’ve long admired what they’ve built. It’s one of the most respected names in entertainment communications, with a legacy few agencies can match. Building Prodigy over the past 16 years has been the privilege of my career, and I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done for our clients and filmmakers. PMK offers the scale and resources to take that work even further, and I look forward to bringing my experience to a team that shares my commitment to smart, results-driven communications.”