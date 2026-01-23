Colin Jost Will Return to Host ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy’ After Its Move to Netflix

“Pop Culture Jeopardy” may be changing streamers, but it’s not changing hosts. Colin Jost will return to lead the series for Season 2, which will premiere on Netflix. The season will be available to watch later in 2026.

On Friday, the game show shared the news via social media.

The first season of the “Jeopardy” spinoff premiered on Prime Video in December of 2024. Rather than focusing on general knowledge, the series focuses on asking contestants questions about pop culture. The first installment was 40 episodes long. Unlike traditional “Jeopardy,” that season was a single-elimination tournament that saw 81 teams, each composed of three members, competing against each other. The winning team of the tournament took home $300,000, which came out to $100,000 per team member. Second place won $100,000, and third place won $50,000.

In October of last year, it was announced that “Pop Culture Jeopardy” would be returning for Season 2 but that it would premiere on Netflix instead of Prime Video. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Michael Davies, who executive produced the first installment, will return for this upcoming season. Bari Jean Dorman is also a co-executive producer on the series.

Jost is primarily known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” He started as a staff writer on the NBC staple in 2005 and worked as one of the series’ head writers on two occasions — first from 2012 to 2015 and then from 2017 and 2022. He is also the co-anchor of “Weekend Update” alongside Michael Che, a position he’s held since 2014. Che was also a head writer for the variety show during the 2017 to 2022 era.