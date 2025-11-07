‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Legal Dispute Ends as CBS, Sony Pictures TV Reach Resolution

Sony Pictures Television and CBS Media Ventures have reached an “amicable resolution” in their legal feud over distribution of the syndicated game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Though financial terms of the settlement remain confidential, CBS will remain the exclusive domestic distributor of the shows in syndication, continuing to deliver them through the 2027-28 season. Domestic distribution will transition to SPT thereafter.

CBS will also expand its role and exclusively lead all advertising sales through the 2029-30 season, though the marketing, promotions and affiliate relations for the shows will transition to SPT at the end of the 2025-26 season. SPT will continue to manage brand integrations, with international distribution of the shows will transition to them starting Dec. 1.

“We look forward to working together to continue bringing these beloved shows to audiences and stations around the world,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The deal comes after Sony and CBS entered a breach-of-contract dispute over the shows’ linear distribution rights in October 2024.

At the time, Sony sued CBS, claiming it was owed money from the companies’ past distribution deals and that CBS breached its contract by setting up overseas licensing deals. CBS countersued a month later, arguing that the the contract between the two companies was clear and CBS holds the distribution rights to both shows in perpetuity.

Though Sony was given the rights to distribute the game shows in April, that decision was overturned by the California Court of Appeals in late May, restoring CBS’ distribution rights.

In addition to the new agreement, “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” are streaming on Peacock, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, and Canada’s Crave as part of separate streaming deals with Disney and NBCUniversal in June and Bell Media in August.