CBS Regains Sole Distribution Rights to ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for Duration of Sony Legal Battle

The ruling overturns an April decision allowing Sony to distribute the game shows

Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune
"Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" (CREDIT: M. Phillips/WireImage)

A California Court of Appeals restored to CBS the sole right to distribute “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” while the company’s legal dispute with Sony over the game shows proceeds.

The ruling overturns an April 10 decision allowing Sony to distribute the game shows.

“Pending disposition of this appeal, the trial court’s order of April 10, 2025 finding that ‘Sony can begin distributing the Shows and need not deliver episodes to CBS’ is hereby stayed, including all matters embraced therein or affected thereby by the trial court’s order,” the three-judge panel said in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

Wheel-of-Fortune
Read Next
CBS Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Sony Amid 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy' Legal Feud

The decision by Judges Gonzalo Martinez, John Segal, and Natalie Stone means that CBS retains distribution rights for both shows for the rest of the court battle, effectively tabling Sony’s deals until the dust settles.

Sony previously had sued CBS in October, alleging its owed money from the two studios’ past distribution deals and that CBS breached its contract by setting up licensing deals in Australia and other overseas markets.

CBS countersued in November, arguing that its contract is clear that it holds the distribution rights to the series in perpetuity. In February, CBS was granted a temporary restraining order after Sony moved to take over distribution rights that same month.

CBS and Sony had jointly handled the two popular game shows since the 1990s.

In October 2024, Sony claimed CBS had beached their contract by licensing the shows at below-market rates and engaging in “self-dealing.”

CBS declined comment to TheWrap on Thursday.

Jeopardy!
Read Next
CBS Granted Temporary Stay in 'Jeopardy!,' 'Wheel of Fortune' Legal Feud

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap including a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award in 2023 for her profile of trans pioneer Marlene Parker. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be…

Comments