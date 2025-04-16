CBS Granted Temporary Stay in ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Legal Feud

A California appeals court has granted CBS a temporary stay following its appeal of a superior court decision to back Sony in a legal feud over “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

The move, which allows CBS to continue distributing the syndicated game shows, comes after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge backed Sony in its move to terminate the two companies’ agreement and seize back control of the distribution rights.

The appeals court has set a deadline of April 28 for Sony to file opposition, which CBS must reply to by May 9.

Sony previously had sued CBS in October, alleging its owed money from the two studios’ past distribution deals and that CBS breached its contract by setting up licensing deals in Australia and other overseas markets.

CBS countersued in November, arguing that its contract is clear that it holds the distribution rights to the series in perpetuity. In February, CBS was granted a temporary restraining order after Sony moved to take over distribution rights that same month.

Representatives for Sony and CBS declined to comment on Wednesday’s order.