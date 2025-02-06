CBS Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Sony Amid ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Jeopardy’ Legal Feud

CBS Media Ventures has been granted a temporary restraining order against Sony Pictures Television after the latter said it would take over distribution for the syndicated game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

The order comes after Sony also recently requested permission from the court to file an amended complaint in its lawsuit filed in October against CBS, which alleges it is owed money from the two studios’ past distribution deals and that CBS breached its contract by setting up licensing deals in Australia and other overseas markets.

CBS would proceed to countersue in November, arguing that its contract is clear that it holds the distribution rights to these series in perpetuity.

Sony said that it terminated its distribution agreement in August over the breach of contract. However, Thursday’s order will temporarily block Sony from taking over distribution and keep the distribution agreement between the pair in place.

“We’re pleased the court issued a temporary restraining order against Sony’s unlawful actions,” a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson told TheWrap. “We will continue to seamlessly distribute ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ to our station clients like we have for over 40 years.”

In a statement responding to the TRO, Sony said it “owns, controls, produces and finances ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’” and that SPT believes it has “lawfully terminated” the distribution agreement with CBS in light of its “continuous failure to live up to its contractual obligations.”

“The court has instructed SPT to temporarily cease taking on the distribution of the shows until the court can further hear from the parties on this issue in the near future,” the statement continued. “To be clear, the court’s order has no bearing on, and is not indicative of, the eventual outcome of the ongoing litigation. SPT will continue to fight CBS’s egregious mishandling of these beloved shows and will take all necessary legal actions to protect our rights.”