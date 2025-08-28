Sony Pictures Entertainment Canada Inks Streaming Deal With Bell Media for ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Sony Pictures Entertainment Canada has inked a new deal with Bell Media for the streaming rights to “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

As part of the multi-year, exclusive deal, new episodes of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will stream on Bell Media’s Crave the day after they air in syndication beginning in September. Additionally, Crave will gain access to the libraries of both shows, with 100 episodes of each game show available to stream on Crave.

Both series will begin streaming on Crave on Sept. 9, the day after the launch of “Jeopardy!” Season 42 and “Wheel of Fortune” Season 43.

The deal broadens the streaming reach of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” beyond the U.S., and comes on the heels of the news that the series will soon begin streaming on Peacock, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ two of the most successful game shows in television history, to streaming audiences on Crave this fall,” Sony Pictures Entertainment EVP of North American Distribution Flory Bramnick said in a statement. “These iconic properties have become pillars of broadcast syndication, and we look forward to seeing them delight a new, untapped audience across streaming platforms.”

In June, news broke of the multi-year, co-exclusive, national next-day streaming licensing deal between Sony Pictures Television, The Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal, which marked the first streaming deal in North America for in-season syndicated episodes.

Similar to the deal with Bell Media, “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will stream on Peacock, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning with the new season launches.

“We are thrilled to bring America’s favorite game shows to an even wider audience on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and Peacock,” Sony Pictures Television chairman Keith Le Goy said at the time. “‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ are two of the most successful game shows in television history and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall.”