‘Jeopardy,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set Next-Day Streaming Deal With Hulu, Peacock

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” are coming to Peacock, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in a major changeup. For the first time ever, in-season syndicated episodes of the beloved series will be available to stream in the U.S. This is part of a multi-year, co-exclusive, national next-day streaming licensing deal between Sony Pictures Television, The Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal.

Both shows will begin streaming in September with the premiere of “Jeopardy!” Season 42 and “Wheel of Fortune” Season 43.

“We are thrilled to bring America’s favorite game shows to an even wider audience on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and Peacock,” Keith Le Goy, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement to press. “‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ are two of the most successful game shows in television history and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall.”

This deal comes as Sony Pictures TV and CBS have been in the midst of a breach-of-contract dispute over linear distribution rights since last October. Previously, Sony sued CBS in October, claiming that the company owed Sony money from the companies’ past distribution deals and that CBS breached its contract by setting up overseas licensing deals. That was followed by a countersuit from CBS in November, which argued that the the contract between the two companies was clear and CBS holds the distribution rights to both shows in perpetuity. Though Sony was given the rights to distribute the game shows in April, that decision was overturned by the California Court of Appeals in late May, restoring CBS’ distribution rights.

The arrangement — and ongoing litigation — around the linear TV syndication rights for “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” are separate from streaming platform distribution rights from Sony Pictures Television, an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap.