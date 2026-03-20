Publicist Jay Permenter Launches Independent Creative Strategy Group JDMA

Former Paramount and MTV Entertainment communications publicist Jay Permenter has launched JDMA, an independent creative strategy and comms company.

The group will help brands, talent, creators, athletes, studios and platforms share their stories across entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, sports and live experiences — specializing in “integrated strategies, public and media relations, cultural insights and special projects,” per a Friday press release.

“I’m excited for this next chapter,” Permenter shared in a statement. “As entertainment continues to evolve, it will be essential to how audiences explore, identify and connect. JDMA builds on the work I’ve led helping brands, talent and experiences show up in ways that are authentic, culturally aware and positioned to matter.”

Current clients include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone and Marko Monroe. Permenter’s past work could be felt in iconic properties such as “RPDR,” “Cribs,” “Wild ‘N Out,” “The Hills: New Beginnings,” “Dexter: Resurrection,” “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Wolf Pack,” “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” “Three Months,” “Noah’s Arc: The Movie” and “Dashing in December,” as well as the MTV Video Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.

JDMA further pointed to Permenter’s history of leading initiatives that touched on diversity programs and “purpose-led impact focused on mental health, youth culture and LGBTQIA+ advocacy.”