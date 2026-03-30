AI Tool Quilty Launches to Assist Entertainment Industry With Creative Analysis, Packaging and Production Planning

A new AI platform targeted to assist entertainment industry professionals has launched in Simon Horsman’s Quilty.

The tool deems itself the first unified intelligence platform for the industry, intended to assist with the creative process and streamline the logistics needed for production.

“For decades, the industry has relied on expensive, disconnected solutions and informal networks for its decision making,” Horsman, CEO of Quilty, said. “Quilty connects every creative and commercial decision in one place giving filmmakers, producers, financiers, studio executives, buyers and their representatives affordable access to critical intelligence to move projects forward faster, with greater confidence and broader access to collaboration and opportunity.”

“With all the hype in our business, Quilty is a genuine game changer, whether you are a first time writer with no connections in the business or the head of a studio,” he added.

Horsman, a technology and entertainment lawyer turned Emmy-winning producer, co-founded the AI venture with tech entrepreneur and film producer Daniel Wood. The duo built the tool to streamline high-stakes creative and financial decisions on big-budget productions. The tool uses a “Quilty Score” — a proprietary AI-powered evaluation framework that analyzes projects across four dimensions: Story & Craft, Commercial Viability, Cultural Resonance and Production Reality.

“More informed decision-making is just the beginning,” Wood, Quilty’s CTO and co-founder, said. “The same philosophy that drives the Quilty Score – transparency, objectivity and commercial reality – applies to every dollar that flows through a production.

“We’re building toward a future where creators get a fair evaluation of their work, and others who invest time and money on developing projects get access to new tools to significantly increase the probability of the most favorable outcomes,” he added.

The AI tool will specifically consolidate creative analysis, writer development, packaging, market forecasting, production planning, industry introductions and legal intelligence.

As the tool launches, users and subscribers can view a preview of Quilty’s analysis for free but will have the option to unlock a comprehensive, in-depth evaluation for $49.99.

The producers have a 20-year professional partnership, starting at PriceGrabber.com. Following the company’s $485 million acquisition in 2005, Horsman and Wood transitioned to the entertainment industry as producers. Horsman won an Emmy, Tony and Olivier awards, while raising over $350 million in entertainment financing.