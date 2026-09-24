‘Saw’ Reborn: Next Film Taps ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ Director Mike P. Nelson

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The next installment in the “Saw” franchise will be directed by “Wrong Turn” and “Silent Night, Deadly Night” filmmaker Mike P. Nelson, Lionsgate and Blumhouse Atomic Monster announced on Thursday.

James Wan, who created the horror franchise by directing the first film in 2004, is onboard to produce “Saw 11,” which is written by Gregory Weidman & Geoff Tock (“Below,” “Dune: Prophecy”).

Alongside Wan, Jason Blum and Leigh Whannell are also producing. Executive producers are Mark Burg, Oren Koules, Stacey Testro, Michael Clear, Judson Scott. Alayna Glasthal and Sarah Paek are the executives overseeing the film for Atomic Monster.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said, “It speaks volumes that James Wan is passionate about returning to this franchise, and his belief in Mike evokes his own breakthrough with the original ‘Saw.’ Mike is one of the promising voices shaping the next generation of horror. He has a singular vision for this film, and we’re incredibly confident in what he’ll deliver.”

Wan said, “Making the original ‘Saw’ was a defining experience for me, so it was essential to find a director who would honor that world. Mike has a raw, distinctive filmmaking voice with an inventive approach to the genre, and I believe he’ll bring something truly unique and special to the franchise.”

Nelson added, “Being asked to play in this twisted sandbox with James is nothing short of a dream come true. Greg and Geoff and James have crafted such a wild script that brings the mystery of the original while exploring new insane bloody ideas that meld so well with the brutal moral compass of the franchise. Let the games begin!”

Nelson first broke out with his 2018’s film “The Domestics,” followed by 2021’s “Wrong Turn.” Christmas slasher “Silent Night, Deadly Night” was released by Cineverse last year, and Lionsgate will release his latest film “Beware Boiúna” on Oct. 2 after it premiered at Fantastic Fest.

The 10th and last installment in the “Saw” franchise, “Saw X,” was released in 2023 and grossed over $125 million worldwide against a $13 million budget. That came after 2021’s “Spiral” starring Chris Rock, which grossed only $40 million and was more costly than prior installments.

Nelson is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Writ Large, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.