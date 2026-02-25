Home > Industry News > Business

‘Scream 7’ Scares Its Way Up the Chart Ahead of Premiere

Available to WrapPRO members

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 2/14/26-2/20/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

The XXV Olympic Winter Games continued to dominate attention at 5.5% of total mentions for the week of February 14-20, 2026, ticking up slightly from last week. As the Games progressed, they remained the clear cultural focal point, maintaining a meaningful lead over all other entertainment options.

Among television series, “Stranger Things” ranks second overall at a distant 2.9% of mentions, though it softens week-over-week now that the series finale more than a month in the past. “Bridgerton” (2.2%) also declines modestly, reflecting cooling after season premiere-driven momentum, though new episodes are scheduled to be released tomorrow. 

In contrast, “Landman” (2.2%) and “Fallout” (2.1%) both gain ground, suggesting growing sustained interest. HBO Max’s “The Pitt” continues to build at 1.9%, returning to the Top 10 as excitement strengthens mid-season.

On the film side, “Scream 7” places third overall at 2.2% but slips slightly from last week as it approaches its release this weekend. “Wicked: For Good” declines to 2% following prior momentum, while the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at 1.6% stays in the Top 10. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the notable gainer among films, rising to 1.8%, reflecting expanding excitement leading to its April 1 release.

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments