‘Scream 7’ Scares Its Way Up the Chart Ahead of Premiere

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

The XXV Olympic Winter Games continued to dominate attention at 5.5% of total mentions for the week of February 14-20, 2026, ticking up slightly from last week. As the Games progressed, they remained the clear cultural focal point, maintaining a meaningful lead over all other entertainment options.

Among television series, “Stranger Things” ranks second overall at a distant 2.9% of mentions, though it softens week-over-week now that the series finale more than a month in the past. “Bridgerton” (2.2%) also declines modestly, reflecting cooling after season premiere-driven momentum, though new episodes are scheduled to be released tomorrow.

In contrast, “Landman” (2.2%) and “Fallout” (2.1%) both gain ground, suggesting growing sustained interest. HBO Max’s “The Pitt” continues to build at 1.9%, returning to the Top 10 as excitement strengthens mid-season.

On the film side, “Scream 7” places third overall at 2.2% but slips slightly from last week as it approaches its release this weekend. “Wicked: For Good” declines to 2% following prior momentum, while the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at 1.6% stays in the Top 10. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the notable gainer among films, rising to 1.8%, reflecting expanding excitement leading to its April 1 release.