‘Scream 8’ Lands ‘Poker Face’ Duo Lilla and Nora Zuckerman to Write Screenplay

Lilla and Nora Zuckerman will write the eighth installment of the “Scream” franchise, which is currently in development at Spyglass, TheWrap has learned.

The news comes as “Scream 7” has crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, becoming the highest‑grossing installment in the horror juggernaut’s 30‑year history. The film initially opened to a franchise worldwide record of $97.2M.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original “Scream” movies, “Scream 7” saw the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott.

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: ““Scream 7” may be a competent, albeit unremarkable “Scream” sequel, but it’s one heck of an apology to Neve Campbell. Almost every scene is about how important Sidney Prescott is, and by extension Campbell, since this series is still (occasionally) meta. No one can shut up about how weird it is that Sidney didn’t turn up in New York to fight the killers in “Scream VI,” or how the new horror protagonists — in this case Sidney’s daughter, Tatum (Isabel May) — should do everything they can to live up to Sidney and Campbell’s specific legacy. Or at least the legacy of Gale Weathers and Courteney Cox.”

Best known as the showrunners for the hit Peacock series “Poker Face,” the Zuckerman sisters have worked as writers and co-executive producers on other series including “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Suits,” “Fringe” and “Prodigal Son.”

The Zuckermans are repped by UTA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark.

Deadline first reported the news.