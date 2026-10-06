Sharon Levy Appointed CEO of Fremantle Americas & Australia

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Fremantle named Sharon Levy chief executive officer of its Americas and Australia divisions on Tuesday, where she will oversee production operations across the markets.

The executive will report to the Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin and will start her position effective mid-January. Levy joined the production company from Banijay, where she served as CEO of Endemol Shine North America.

This appointment came as Fremantle expands its global growth strategy. Levy will also take over some of Mullin’s regional responsibilities.

“Sharon is an exceptional executive with a proven ability to build businesses, develop talent and deliver outstanding content. I am thrilled to welcome her to Fremantle and our Global Leadership Team,” Mullin said.

“Her experience, leadership and entrepreneurial mindset make her the ideal person to lead our businesses across the Americas and Australia as we continue to accelerate our growth ambitions,” Mullin added. “I look forward to working closely with her during this exciting time for Fremantle.”

During her time at Endemol, Levy received a Peabody Award and Emmy nominations for her work at the production company. Her portfolio included “MasterChef,” “LEGO Masters,” “Fear Factor: House of Fear” and “Deal or No Deal Island.”

She also helped expand the company’s prestige slate with “Ripley” and “Liek Water for Chocolate.” Levy also spearheaded Banijay Launch, an international accelerator program supporting creators across over 30 territories worldwide.

In her new role, Levy will oversee unscripted productions including “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Family Feud.”

The independent production company produces content across 28 territories. The company has garnered more than 390 billion views for its content across platforms.