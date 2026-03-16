Fremantle Promotes Jimmy Fox to President of Content and Strategy

Fremantle is promoting Jimmy Fox to become president of content and strategy, the company announced Monday.

The expanded role sees the executive manage the traditional development and strategic business initiatives at Fremantle, pushing the production company into new forms of content, innovative partnerships and growth opportunities.

“Since joining the company, Jimmy has been an instrumental leader across both our creative and business efforts, consistently demonstrating an ability to identify opportunities and turn them into results,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle. “From launching standout projects to forging key partnerships, his impact has been felt across the organization, and I am delighted to see him step into this expanded role.”

Fox specifically will help expand Freemantle’s portfolio by identifying growth opportunities but will also strengthen existing relationships and nurture IP. He previously served as the company’s executive vice president of unscripted development and sales.

Fremantle has a broad range of entertainment IP, including “Baywatch,” “Got Talent,” “Family Feud” and “Too Hot to Handle,” among others. The company produces entertainment spanning from film and television to documentary and digital entertainment.

Fox is a three-time Emmy Award-winning producer whose career includes documentary, competition and game formats, as well as drama, comedy, and podcasts. Fox will continue to report directly to Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin in his new role.

The executive has overseen the release of crime documentary “Evil Infuencer,” which premiered as the No. 1 film on Netflix in both the U.S. and the UK. He was also instrumental in getting ABC’s all-new version of “Match Game,” hosted by Martin Short off the ground.

Most recently, he developed the competition series “Win the Mall” for Netflix, with production slated to begin later this month. The series transforms the classic American shopping mall into a thrilling game of strategy and unexpected twists, according to the production company.