Monopoly Reality Competition Series in the Works at Netflix From Studio Lambert

Studio Lambert, the Emmy Award-winning production company behind “The Traitors,” will produce a new Monopoly reality competition series for Netflix with Hasbro Entertainment.

The heated bake-off to produce the IP saw pitches from around 50 companies. Studio Lambert reportedly beat out Endemol Shine North America and Wheelhouse as the competition came down to the final three.

Netflix initially landed the rights for to Monopoly from Hasbro Entertainment last year. The idea for the bake-off was to bring in new creative collaborators for Netflix and find the best concept for the series.

Studio Lambert produced “The Traitors” in the U.S., which aired its Season 4 finale Thursday. The studio is ramping up production for an American civilian season of the franchise due later this year. The production company is based in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Los Angeles.

The production company was also behind unscripted programs “Squid Game: The Challenge,” “The Circle” and “Undercover Boss.”

While the official concept for the Monopoly reality competition remains to be seen, the streamer touted it initially as a “large-scale social-experiment contest,” walking the line between “capitalism and chaos.”

The Monopoly reality show is separate from the feature film in development based on the beloved board game from Lionsgate and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap.

Monopoly debuted in 1935 and has since sold about 275 million copies worldwide. The game has been licensed in more than 113 countries and printed in more than 46 languages. Hasbro acquired Parker Brothers, taking control of the money-hungry board game in 1991.