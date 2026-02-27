‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Winner(s) Revealed: Who Won?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Traitors” Season 3, Episode 11.

The treachery of “The Traitors” came to a close as the Peacock series revealed the winner(s) of its fourth installment during Thursday’s finale.

The Season 4 finale kicked off with the reveal of the final murder of the season that cut out “Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas, leaving the remaining five contestants as traitors Rob Rausch and Eric Nam and faithfuls Maura Higgins, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

By killing Ballas, Rausch revealed his goal to have Higgins vote by his side to take out skating besties Lipinski and Weir, who are picking up on the identity of the traitors as Rausch and Nam. With their suspicions, Lipinski and Weir kicked off their mission to get Higgins on their side, hoping to pull her away from fellow “Love Island” alum Rausch by first putting her suspicions on Nam.

The scheming took a pause as the final five headed out on their last mission, which involved a helicopter and a death-defying jump by Rausch. With the added money from the challenge, the prize pot rose by $40k to $220,800.

After the challenge, the final five headed to the roundtable to banish one last player. Lipinski recruited Higgins to banish Nam alongside her and Weir, but prior to the roundtable, Higgins revealed she thought both Nam and Weir were traitors.

Ultimately, the roundtable saw Weir head home with three votes, with Higgins as the deciding vote. Unlike past roundtables, however, Weir did not get to reveal his identity as a faithful.

With Weir out, Higgins and Rausch solidified their alliance, planning for it to be the two of them at the end, which, of course, hinges on the lie that Rausch will be the only one standing as a traitor.

The last part of the finale saw Higgins, Rausch and Nam banish Lipinski, leaving two traitors and one faithful as the final three. While Nam voted to end the game, Higgins and Rausch continued their alliance by voting to banish again, blindsiding Nam, who, in return, called out Higgins’ blind trust of Rausch, prompting her to question Rausch.

In the final round, Nam voted out Rausch and Rausch voted out Nam, leading, once again, for the deciding vote to be in Higgins’ hand. Higgins ultimately voted for Nam, causing him to be banished and leaving Higgins and Rausch as the final two standing.

Rob Rausch in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Higgins was then forced to learn the brutal truth that Rausch, was in fact, a traitor, a realization that prompted Higgins to call Rausch an “a–hole” and “a piece of work.” “You’ve embarrassed me,” Higgins said to Rausch. “You’re never going to have a girlfriend after this — you’re such a good liar.”

“Rob, you’re a f–king snake,” Higgins said in the confessional. “But well done.”

With that, Rausch won “The Traitors” Season 4, taking the entirety of the total cash pot of $220,800 — before taxes.

“I had to think without emotion, like I’ve done this whole game,” Rausch said.

“The Traitors” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Peacock.