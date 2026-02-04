Lisa Rinna Sounds Off After ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Elimination: ‘All the Faithfuls Suck’

It took some convincing, but Lisa Rinna is happy she decided to return to the world of reality TV as one of the titular stars of “The Traitors” Season 4.

“I was apprehensive coming back to reality television, in general. It wasn’t something that I was looking to do,” she told TheWrap. “When I first was approached, I was like, I would rather watch ‘Traitors’ than do it, because I love to watch it with [husband Harry Hamlin] and we love it. But then I was talked to by many different people and had them giving me their opinion on what they thought, so by the end of that, I thought, OK. I’m just going to take a risk and see what happens. I’m glad I did.”

Rinna joined the Peacock competition series as a Traitor alongside fellow Real Housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett and “Love Island USA” star Rob Rausch, ultimately getting banished in Episode 7. So who is she rooting for among the remaining Top 12 contestants?

“I think all the Faithfuls suck. Sorry, but they do. They just do. It’s hard to be a Faithful, but they’re terrible,” she admitted. “I do love my Candiace and I do love Dorinda. You know, I love them all. To be honest with you, I just got along with everybody. I’ve made really dear friends, and that’s what was so special about it. I really love these people — and I don’t always like who I’m working with, obviously. It was just a real joy to meet people from all different walks of life and really connect with them in a way that I hadn’t in a long time. I loved it.”

The reality TV veteran spent eight seasons as one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Bravo, but her career famously includes other works such as “Melrose Place,” “Days of Our Lives,” “The Celebrity Apprentice” and even commercials. From her point of view, it was her level of fame that made her an ideal Traitor.

“I kind of had a target on my back from the moment I started, because it’s pretty obvious to make me a Traitor. But yet, it’s great to make me a Traitors because of that, so it was 50/50,” she shared. “I don’t have one single regret. I wouldn’t do anything differently. I did it exactly my way. I would have done the same exact thing over.”

Still, that doesn’t mean she was pleased to see Rob R. backstab her, not once but twice. But at least she had Candiace in her corner to defend her in the turret after she was voted out of Alan Cumming’s Scottish castle.

“I loved it. I literally was sitting in my chair, and I look over at her and I think to myself, she’s a queen. That’s a queen move and I loved it. Are you kidding? Loved it. She really had my back, she really did — and she didn’t have to. So I really appreciated that,” Rinna said. “That’s how I played it, too. It just felt right, I wanted to be a group of Traitors and kumbaya all the way through. I knew that wouldn’t happen, but we got seven episodes, that’s a long way to go. When I first started, I was like, if I could just last seven episodes so I can wear that gown at the banquet. That was my goal. And guess what? Check. I did it. So I really feel like a winner. I never really was like, Oh, I’ve got to win this game. I was like, I just have to stay in as long as I can.”

Naturally, another major aspect of the show the model loved was getting to wear such elaborate fashions, which she created alongside stylist Danyul Brown.

“We had so much fun doing all these looks. I knew that I couldn’t go in as couture Rinna, that wasn’t going to work with the wigs and everything; that’s Alan’s domain. Alan is the king of that castle. He does those over-the-top fabulous looks. So we came up with our own kind of Traitor couture, I would say,” Rinna explained. “You’ll see my fashions that I didn’t get to wear, because I still have four good ones … it’s really wearable stuff, and I felt comfortable. It wasn’t too precious and it wasn’t too costume-y. I felt like myself.”

And while her “Traitors” experience happened too recently to pop up in her upcoming autobiography, “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It,” the Hollywood icon undeniably has plenty of material for a sequel.

“The Traitors” Season 4 airs Thursdays on Peacock.