‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Guide: Here Are the Reality Stars Joining the Game

One “Real Housewives” fave returns for a second chance, while a popular NFL player’s mom joins the competition

Raquel Harris
Tara Lipinski and Candiace Dillard Bassett in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Tara Lipinski and Candiace Dillard Bassett in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)

The three-time Emmy award-winning reality competition series is back with a whole new batch of contestants who are ready to bet their luck for the prize money.

Iconic personalities from hit reality TV shows, including “The Real Housewives” franchise,” “Big Brother” and more, have to scheme and lie as they try to figure out who is a Faithful, who is just competing for the money, all while identifying the Traitors among their group.

It’s a tough challenge that not every celebrity may be suited for, but they’ve signed on for an exciting and drama-filled adventure nonetheless.

Check out the cast below.

Natalie Anderson in in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Natalie Anderson in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson is best known for winning Season 29 of “Survivor: San Juan del Sur.” She also competed in the champion’s season of “Survivor: Winners at War” and Season 36 of “The Challenge.”

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho won Season 44 of “Survivor,” beating future “The Traitors” Season 3 winner Carolyn Wiger.

Mark Ballas in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Mark Ballas in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Mark Ballas

Emmy-nominated Mark Ballas is mostly known as a professional Latin and ballroom dancer, and he’s used his talents to twirl in three “Dancing With the Stars” wins.

Rob Cesternino in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Rob Cesternino in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Rob Cesternino 

Rob Cesternino is one of the O.G. stars from “Survivor: The Amazon” (2003) and “Survivor: All-Stars” (2004). He also hosts a podcast series centered on competition reality shows.

Stephen Colletti in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Stephen Colletti in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Stephen Colletti

Stephen Colletti previously starred on the reality show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” but he also played Chase Adams on The CW’s “One Tree Hill.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Candiace Dillard Bassett in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Before her years on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Candiace Dillard Bassett competed and won 2013’s Miss United States, repping the Washington, D.C.

Ron Funches in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Ron Funches in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Ron Funches

Comedian and actor Ron Funches is widely known for starring as Cooper in the animated film “Trolls” and co-starring alongside Maya Rudolph in “Loot.”

Maura Higgins in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Maura Higgins in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins is setting her role as the presenter of “Love Island USA: Aftersun” to the side for now to compete in the series. She previously competed in U.K.’s reality competition “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”

Donna Kelce in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Donna Kelce in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce comes from the football field rather than reality TV. She’s a former banking executive and the mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce.

Kristen Kish in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Kristen Kish in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish is the Season 10 winner of “Top Chef,” and has since competed on shows like “Restaurant Wars” and “Top Chef: Duels.” Now, she hosts several cooking shows, including “Top Chef,” “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” and more.

Tara Lipinski in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Tara Lipinski in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Tara Lipinski 

World-renowned figure skater Tara Lipinski became the youngest skater to become an Olympic and World champion. Lipinski, the first woman to land a triple loop-triple loop combo, retired from competitive skating in 1998 and professional skating in 2002.

Dorinda Medley in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Dorinda Medley in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley is known as the sharp-shooting, says-it-like-she-means housewife from “The Real Housewives of New York City.” She returns to “The Traitors” after being “murdered” in the first episode of the series’ third season.

Tiffany Mitchell in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Tiffany Mitchell in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Tiffany Mitchell 

Tiffany Mitchell was one of the roomies on “Big Brother” Season 23, winning audiences’ America’s Favorite HouseGuest at the time. She also competed in “Big Brother: Reindeer Games” and “The Challenge: USA.”

Monét X Change in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Monét X Change in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Monét X Change

Monét X Change starred in Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and took home the trophy in Season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Eric Nam in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Eric Nam in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Eric Nam

Eric Nam is a Korean musician best known for competing on Korea’s Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2.”

Rob Cesternino
Read Next
Rob Cesternino Looks Back at 25 Years of 'Survivor' Ahead of His Reality TV Return on 'The Traitors'
Michael Rapaport in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Michael Rapaport in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport is an outspoken media personality who often shares his social and pop culture commentary on radio platforms, including “The Howard Stern Show.” He also performed as the pickle on Season 10 of “The Masked Singer.”

Rob Rausch in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Rob Rausch in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Rob Rausch

Rob Rausch previously competed on Seasons 5 and 6 of “Love Island,” where he was dubbed the “villain” for his controversial decisions.

Lisa Rinna in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Lisa Rinna in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Lisa Rinna

Popular and longtime daytime soap opera star Lisa Rinna pivoted to a lane in reality TV when she joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and starred as Roxie Hart in the 2007 Broadway production of “Chicago.”

Caroline Stanbury in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Caroline Stanbury in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Caroline Stanbury

Caroline Stanbury is one of the original cast members on Bravo’s “Ladies of London” and “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

Ian Terry in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Ian Terry in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Ian Terry

Ian Terry is the winner of Season 14 of “Big Brother,” becoming the youngest person to win the show at the time. He also gave it his best shot at “Big Brother: All Stars” in 2020.

Colton Underwood in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Colton Underwood in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood, a former professional footballer, became popular after his appearance on “The Bachelorette” Season 14. He landed the position of The Bachelor on Season 23.

Johnny Weir in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Johnny Weir in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir is a professional figure skater, and he is the youngest U.S. National Champion since 1991. He also performed for the U.S. in the Olympics twice

Porsha Williams in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Porsha Williams in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is best known as one of the fan favorites of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Bravo also gave the reality star her own spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters,” and she also appeared on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

The-Traitors
Read Next
'The Traitors' Sets Civilian-Only Spinoff at NBC

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments