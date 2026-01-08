‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Guide: Here Are the Reality Stars Joining the Game

The three-time Emmy award-winning reality competition series is back with a whole new batch of contestants who are ready to bet their luck for the prize money.
Iconic personalities from hit reality TV shows, including “The Real Housewives” franchise,” “Big Brother” and more, have to scheme and lie as they try to figure out who is a Faithful, who is just competing for the money, all while identifying the Traitors among their group.
It’s a tough challenge that not every celebrity may be suited for, but they’ve signed on for an exciting and drama-filled adventure nonetheless.
Check out the cast below.
Natalie Anderson
Natalie Anderson is best known for winning Season 29 of “Survivor: San Juan del Sur.” She also competed in the champion’s season of “Survivor: Winners at War” and Season 36 of “The Challenge.”
Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho
Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho won Season 44 of “Survivor,” beating future “The Traitors” Season 3 winner Carolyn Wiger.
Mark Ballas
Emmy-nominated Mark Ballas is mostly known as a professional Latin and ballroom dancer, and he’s used his talents to twirl in three “Dancing With the Stars” wins.
Rob Cesternino
Rob Cesternino is one of the O.G. stars from “Survivor: The Amazon” (2003) and “Survivor: All-Stars” (2004). He also hosts a podcast series centered on competition reality shows.
Stephen Colletti
Stephen Colletti previously starred on the reality show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” but he also played Chase Adams on The CW’s “One Tree Hill.”
Candiace Dillard Bassett
Before her years on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Candiace Dillard Bassett competed and won 2013’s Miss United States, repping the Washington, D.C.
Ron Funches
Comedian and actor Ron Funches is widely known for starring as Cooper in the animated film “Trolls” and co-starring alongside Maya Rudolph in “Loot.”
Maura Higgins
Maura Higgins is setting her role as the presenter of “Love Island USA: Aftersun” to the side for now to compete in the series. She previously competed in U.K.’s reality competition “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce comes from the football field rather than reality TV. She’s a former banking executive and the mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce.
Kristen Kish
Kristen Kish is the Season 10 winner of “Top Chef,” and has since competed on shows like “Restaurant Wars” and “Top Chef: Duels.” Now, she hosts several cooking shows, including “Top Chef,” “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” and more.
Tara Lipinski
World-renowned figure skater Tara Lipinski became the youngest skater to become an Olympic and World champion. Lipinski, the first woman to land a triple loop-triple loop combo, retired from competitive skating in 1998 and professional skating in 2002.
Dorinda Medley
Dorinda Medley is known as the sharp-shooting, says-it-like-she-means housewife from “The Real Housewives of New York City.” She returns to “The Traitors” after being “murdered” in the first episode of the series’ third season.
Tiffany Mitchell
Tiffany Mitchell was one of the roomies on “Big Brother” Season 23, winning audiences’ America’s Favorite HouseGuest at the time. She also competed in “Big Brother: Reindeer Games” and “The Challenge: USA.”
Monét X Change
Monét X Change starred in Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and took home the trophy in Season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”
Eric Nam
Eric Nam is a Korean musician best known for competing on Korea’s Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2.”
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport is an outspoken media personality who often shares his social and pop culture commentary on radio platforms, including “The Howard Stern Show.” He also performed as the pickle on Season 10 of “The Masked Singer.”
Rob Rausch
Rob Rausch previously competed on Seasons 5 and 6 of “Love Island,” where he was dubbed the “villain” for his controversial decisions.
Lisa Rinna
Popular and longtime daytime soap opera star Lisa Rinna pivoted to a lane in reality TV when she joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and starred as Roxie Hart in the 2007 Broadway production of “Chicago.”
Caroline Stanbury
Caroline Stanbury is one of the original cast members on Bravo’s “Ladies of London” and “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”
Ian Terry
Ian Terry is the winner of Season 14 of “Big Brother,” becoming the youngest person to win the show at the time. He also gave it his best shot at “Big Brother: All Stars” in 2020.
Colton Underwood
Colton Underwood, a former professional footballer, became popular after his appearance on “The Bachelorette” Season 14. He landed the position of The Bachelor on Season 23.
Johnny Weir
Johnny Weir is a professional figure skater, and he is the youngest U.S. National Champion since 1991. He also performed for the U.S. in the Olympics twice
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams is best known as one of the fan favorites of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Bravo also gave the reality star her own spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters,” and she also appeared on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”