‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Guide: Here Are the Reality Stars Joining the Game

The three-time Emmy award-winning reality competition series is back with a whole new batch of contestants who are ready to bet their luck for the prize money.

Iconic personalities from hit reality TV shows, including “The Real Housewives” franchise,” “Big Brother” and more, have to scheme and lie as they try to figure out who is a Faithful, who is just competing for the money, all while identifying the Traitors among their group.

It’s a tough challenge that not every celebrity may be suited for, but they’ve signed on for an exciting and drama-filled adventure nonetheless.

Check out the cast below.