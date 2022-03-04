NBC and Studio Lambert Team Up for Adventure Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Island’

NBC and Studio Lambert are launching a new adventure competition series – “Million Dollar Island.”

The show, described as a “high-stakes social experiment,” will put 100 contestants together on an island. To stay there (which is the goal), the contestants have to make friends and build alliances. The length of the competition is up to 50 days (for those that make it that far), and those that do go the distance can win a share of a million dollar prize.

Here’s some additional details about how the competition works, per NBC: Upon arrival each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money.

“We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC,” Jenny Groom, executive vice president, Alternative Programming and Development, said in a statement. “This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.”

“We’re thrilled to be making this big new format for NBC,” Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said in a statement. “The storytelling and strategy, along with a breathtakingly beautiful and remote landscape, will combine to offer viewers a gripping competition.”

“I’ve enjoyed great success with NBC on ‘The Voice,’ so I’m delighted that they’ll provide the perfect U.S home for this exciting new show,” added John de Mol, founder and chairman of Talpa, in a statement.

Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess, and Talpa’s de Mol will serve as executive producers. Studio Lambert is an All3Media-backed company.

No details were available on when the show might premiere.